A lot has happened in this week's Bigg Boss 17. From almost the entire house turning up against Vicky Jain to Munawar revealing Ankita's conversations with the outside world to the housemates; a lot has happened on the show. And now, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Munawar and calling his game 'thanda' and 'boring'.

Salman slams Munawar

Salman Khan called out Munawar for his boring game plan inside the house. "Ek alag hi game dikhana hai, jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho. Fans ko boring cheezein achhi lagti hain ya interesting cheezein achhi lagti hain? Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai? Is ghar mein aap vo mujhe thandi cheez lag rahe ho. (You want to show a different game no matter how boring it is. What do fans like boring or interesting things? Do they like cold things? I feel you are that cold thing in the house)"

Munawar 'boring' and 'thanda'

The BB host also slammed him for playing the same game that he played in previous reality show. "Aapko aisa lagta hai ke ek reality show ko jeetne ke baad aap is show ki poori pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai to humko bhi samjha do bhai. Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai ya aapne crack kar liya hai to please yaar humein samjha do taaki har ek picture hamari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho. (You feel after winning a reality show you now this show too. If it is so, let us know so that our pictures an also be a hit)"

Not just this, Salman Khan also slammed him for bringing up his past again and again. "Accha naam kamane ke baad pata nahi apne paas ke dardnaak kisse sunane mein unko kya Khushi milti hai? Ye vo wale shows ya reality shows nahi hain jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat to ye hai Munawar ke kal is ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain to is ghar ki story par koi farq nahi padega. (Why do you have to narrate the ordeals you have been through? This is not that kind of reality show. The truth is if you leave the show now, there will be no impact on the BB house's story)," the Tiger 3 actor concluded.

As soon as the clip was shared online, social media went into a tizzy. Many felt this was done to whitewash Ankita Lokhande's image, and many resonated with Salman's opinion. "Munawar is the best contestant and Biggboss is trying to defame Munawar so that people sympathize with Ankita... Makers are biased towards Ankita," a user wrote. "Munawar never talks about his life unless contestant ask him. why is he getting lectured, just because he revealed Ankita's Truth," another user commented.

"Finally Munawar's boring game exposed," read a comment. "Munawar thinks he is a mastermind but it is just the opposite," another comment read.