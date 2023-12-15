Salman Khan will be seen bursting out at Munawar Faruqui in this Weekend Ka Vaar. In the promo, it was shown that Ankita Lokhande used to discuss her game with the doctor who used to come for their treatment. It was hinted that Ankita used to seek inputs from the doctor. "Aapko ek audio clip sunata hoon (Let me play an audio clip for you)," Bigg Boss says as he invites Munawar to the archives room.

Munawar confronts Ankita

After listening to the clip, Munawar says that this is unfair and shouldn't be allowed. He goes outside in the mohalla where all the contestants are made to sit and then divulges Lokhande's conversation in front of everyone. Arun to Abhishek Kumar, everyone starts slamming Vicky Jain and Ankita for breaking the rule and it is eventually decided that Vicky and Ankita both will lose out on their services.

Salman scolds Munawar

Now, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Munawar Faruqui for bringing the archive room's conversation in front of the housemates. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, he will tell Munawar that if BB wanted everyone to know about the conversations, he would have played it in front of everywhere and not just called him to the room.

Salman slams Munawar for discussing it with the housemates. Later, Ankita is seen apologizing to Vicky Jain. Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain were nominated for this week's elimination. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Khanzaadi will most likely be evicted from the house. For the last several weeks, the rapper had been on a crying spree asking everyone to nominate her so she can go home.

Khanzaadi not only refused to take part in the house's games and activities, she also showed no interest in mingling with housemates. Ankita and Vicky Jain have had a tumoultous journey ever since they entered the house. The two of them have often been seen at loggerheads fighting over attention and complaints. While Ankita has always accused Vicky of not giving her attention inside the house, Vicky has always asked her to watch her tone while talking to him.

The couple's mothers were also brought in to the show to speak to the two of them. The two mothers also urged Vicky and Ankita to think about the outside world as well when they fight and not use such words or gestures.