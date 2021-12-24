Now that the makers have announced the movie's huge success in the US, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is said to have joined the two million dollar club in terms of collections.

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rise" is being screened with house full occupancy in both domestic and international circuits even after its successful opening week.

It was earlier reported that during 'Pushpa' one-week run, this action thriller collected a gross of around Rs. 196 crore at the box office.

A tweet on the official Twitter account of the film, which goes by the handle @PushpaMovie shared that it is the first south Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2 million mark in the US.

The tweet read: "Pushpa Raj's rAAge at the US box office Fire #PushpaTheRise becomes the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in USA Collision symbolCollision symbol..."

It is to be noted that 'Pushpa' marks the second movie to collect such a huge amount in the US after 'Ala Vaikuntapuram Loo'.

As per the reports from the US on Friday, Pushpa collected a total of $2,001,022 (around Rs. 15 crore) at the US box office. Despite the mixed talk about the movie, the movie has attained this rare feat, creating much market flow overseas.

Buoyed with the success of 'Pushpa', the team has been celebrating, as they have been traveling to meet the fans from different cities of India.

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Kerala's superstar Fahadh Fassil appears in a significant role, besides Samanta seen in a dance number.

