In the first part of Pushpa, Samantha's dance in the song 'Oo Antava' drew a massive audience to theaters. Now, for Pushpa 2, the makers are in huge plans to recreate the magic with a new actress, considering someone other than Samantha. The hot dance number in Pushpa 1 was a significant hit, and fans hoped to see Samantha in a similar role again. However, reports suggest that the filmmakers have approached actress Sreeleela for this dance sequence.

Reliable sources indicate ongoing discussions between the young actress and the makers, marking a potential milestone for Sreeleela, who already has an impressive lineup of films. Notably, Sreeleela has previously worked with Allu Arjun in an Aha ad, and the possibility of her acting alongside Bunny in the future is being eagerly anticipated.

The teaser for Pushpa 2, released in April, promises a fast-paced thriller. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa, joined by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of the lead antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Directed by Sukumar, who helmed the first part, Pushpa: The Rule is set to hit theaters in the first half of 2024.

Sreeleela made a huge impact on the audience with her dance and energy in Ravi Teja's Dhamaaka. After that, the actress signed 8 back-to-back films which did not do so great at the box office. On the other hand, Sreeleela has quickly become a sought-after actress, with recent releases like Aadikeshava, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, ExtraOrdinary Man, and Guntur Kaaram.

But with Guntur Kaaram, and after a series of fops, looks like her career is at risk if she does not choose content-driven roles and characters that have importance in the script. The actress has acted with most of the A-list actors in Tollywood. She will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagath Singh and Vijay Deverakonda's untitled film which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Both these projects are very much in the initial stages. The shooting of Ustaad Bhagath Singh has gone on floors already but can be resumed only after Pawan Kalyan is done with his political campaigns and elections.