Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2, which is The Rule, is one of the most-awaited pan-India films from the Telugu film industry. Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and is close to completing two years, the makers are still yet to announce when the second part is going to release.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, Daali Dhanunjay, and others in key roles.

Samantha's special number 'O Antava... Oo Antava' has created a storm on the internet and went on to get played at concerts, pubs and parties across the world. Samantha became a lot more popular with that song. Now, the second part of the film is also going to have a special song but this time, it is not Samantha, but a Bollywood heroine who is going to do the dance number.

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 is likely to have an item number by Disha Patani. An official confirmation on the same is awaited from the makers. Disha Patani was earlier part of Varun Tej's Loafer. This film marked her debut in Tollywood and after almost a decade, the actress is back to Telugu cinema with Project K starring Prabhas.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 went on floors in December last year and key scenes were shot in Visakhapatnam and a few more locations. But the filming was stalled by Sukumar later as he was unhappy with the content shot till then. Later, he took a few months gap and the shoot went on floors in June this year.

Currently, key scenes are being shot in a set in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Rashmika are shooting for these scenes and the makers are hoping to complete it at the earliest or before 2023 comes to an end so that they can release it in summer 2024.