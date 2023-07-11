Ever since the release of director SS Rajamouli's record-breaking RRR, there has been much speculation about its sequel. And now, Rajamouli's father Vijendra Prasad, who is also the scriptwriter of the action drama, has confirmed that he is working on the sequel. In an interview with a Telugu channel, the ace writer revealed that both Ram Charan and NTR Jr will team up again for the action sequel.

However, he also added that either Rajamouli or someone under his supervision is likely to direct the film. The film will be made to Hollywood standards and an international producer is likely to be roped in.

Coming to the story part, the sequel may not be linked directly to the first part but will be based on another incident from the pre-independence era. However, the pre-production works are not likely to begin before the completion of Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure drama.

Interestingly, at an event in Chicago last year, the ace director confirmed that his father is indeed working on the sequel of his superhit action drama RRR. "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story," the director was quoted by an Indian news website.

The director further stated that working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be the most exciting part of RRR 2. "Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have," he added.