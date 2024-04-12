Tabu is basking in the success of Crew. Starring her, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon; the film has been minting quite some money at the box office. However, amid the success, Tabu has become the latest target of trolling. The actress recently appeared on the covers of Vogue and shot for a quirky photoshoot. A section on social media found it difficult to digest Tabu's makeup, expressions and style in the shoot and thus began the trolling.

Social media unable to digest the look and makeup

"Massively unflattering makeup/pics for someone so beautiful," wrote a user. "What was the aesthetic here, Gojo Satoru?" another social media user asked. "Are they purposely doing this to her ???? Like wtf!!!" read a comment. "What the hell??? Who did this to her???" asked another user in the comments.

"This is horrendous," read another comment. "Simple n light makeup better than this funny makeup look like tabu forcefully accept this photo n someone did intentionally this worst makeup," a fan wrote. "Everything except Tabu is entirely wrong here," another fan opined. "I see the eclipse hit you pretty hard," social media user took a dig.

More negative comments

"Who decided on this god-awful makeup and how did it pass the editorial check?" asked a person in the comments section. "This simply proves that no matter how beautiful the person is, the wrong makeup and photos will ruin everything," another person commented. "Makeup is not makeuping," was one more of the comments on the picture.

"Sorry tabu that this atrocious pictures with terrible styling and makeup are out ... sorry", "These are the photos you delete she's so gorgeous you guys took a lot of effort to beat that", "What have you'll done to her?!" were some more of the comments.