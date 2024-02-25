It's time to fasten your seat belts the three fabulous air hostesses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to take you on a joyful flight, filled with chaos, confusion and a wholesome food menu. The teaser of The Crew begins with a voiceover by Tabu.

Crew teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to win hearts in the heist comedy

"Yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (The temperature here is going to be too hot for you)," says Tabu.

The three women appear on the screen dressed as air hostesses, entering a flight. From dressing up to asking the passengers about veg, and non-veg. The in-flight attendants land on the journey filled with turbulence (with a dose of humour of course).

The ladies, who play flight attendants are not just air-hostess but are heists, they try newer ways to earn more money.

The teaser also has blink-and-miss appearances of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Kareena shared the teaser of the film on social media and wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai ❤️‍." ( Its going to get to get hot..

A banter between the trio hints at heist comedy.

In one of the clips, Kareena says "This is my area", to this, Kriti asks, "What's that?". And then comes the answer by Bebo, "crime."

And, if there's one thing that we're certain about by now, it's that when Tabu speaks, she is worth believing.

In the last clip, when Kareena is applying a foundation, Tabu taunts her, ' It's a time machine, not foundation.." To this, Kareena makes weird facial gestures and teases Tabu.

Netizens react

Netizens took to social media and saw a striking resemblance between Kareena imitating the way Kangana did it once.

A user wrote, "Last scene Kareena is the best when it comes to the Comedy genre. Poo, Geet, Golmaal 3 and now this..."

Another mentioned, "And the last one was epic..."

An air hostess mentioned, "As a crew who has flown for more than 15 years, I just hope that this movie is beyond objectification of crew. Because for those of you who don't know the crew does way more than veg and non-veg."

The third user, "Kangana did it first..."

Crew teaser dropped on Saturday and garnered positive reactions from celebs and fans alike. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra also reacted to Crew's teaser.

Sharing Crew teaser on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Obsessed."

The first-look posters of the lead cast were released, and the makers dropped the short teaser, giving the audience a thrilling glimpse of the most entertaining flight that they will ever board.

The humour-filled teaser will also see the reaction to the 90s song ''Choli Ke Peeche''.

This is the first time Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti are sharing screen space. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film will release on March 29.