Bollywood power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 20234 in a dreamy beach ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. The couple dropped drop-dead gorgeous pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple got married in two customs. One was the Anand Karaj Ceremony and the next one was a Punjabi ceremony which was a sunset ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh dances down the aisle and hugs Jackky Bhagnani in wedding video

Rakul and Jackky shared pictures and videos from both the ceremonies on their social media profile.

The wedding video shows Rakul dancing down the aisle while Jackky waiting for her patiently. As soon as Jackky and Rakul meet at the madap, they hug each other. the couple is then adorned with flowers, and they exchange garlands under a shower of petals.

The video also shares glimpses from other wedding functions as well video namely Haldi and Sangeet.

Jackky unveiled a special gift for Rakul Preet – a heartfelt song titled Bin Tere, written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.

The couple trolled for their similar-looking white and pastel outfits that are already adorned by KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Netizens were unimpressed with Rakul and Jackky imitating Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra.

A user wrote, "Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 2.0.."

Another wrote, "Kiara Sid ki copy.."

Rakul and Jackky were also featured on the cover of Brides Today in one of the looks from their wedding ceremonies.

On Thursday, Rakul Preet and Jackky also dropped a new photo of their matching wedding look, seemingly for their Anand Karaj ceremony from Wednesday morning.

Decked up in a gorgeous ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, Rakul Preet Singh was the epitome of grace, and Jackky Bhagnani looked handsome in his golden and cream-groom attire.

Rakul and Jackky shared the video with the caption, "It's not you or me , it's US ❤️❤️ #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul and Jackky's wedding in Goa was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Esha Deol, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Shilpa Shetty among many others.