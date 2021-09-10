Punjab, TN, Uttarakhand, Nagaland get new governors: Who's who [profiles]

President Ram Nath Kovind ordered a major reshuffle of governors in some states, which take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. As a result, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Nagaland now have new governors.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was holding additional charge as Punjab Governor, will now be the full-fledged Governor. Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi will be the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, and Assam Professor Jagdish Mukhi will hold additional charge of Nagaland "until regular arrangements are made."

The President has also accepted the resignation of Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, and appointed Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) in her place, the communique said.

Banwarilal Purohit — Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit, 81, a veteran politician from Maharashtra's Vidarbha district, was a three-time Lok Sabha member from Nagpur constituency, twice as Congress member and once as a BJP member. Purohit was previously the governor of Tamil Nadu and Assam from 2016 to 2017.

Prior to Purohit's appointment, he was appointed Governor of Punjab (Additional Charge) and Administrator of Chandigarh (Additional Charge).

R.N. Ravi — Tamil Nadu

RN Ravi, 69, is a former Indian bureaucrat. He was an IPS 1976 batch officer from Kerala cadre. He retired as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau in 2012. He was incremental in framing an agreement between Nagas and the Indian government in 2015.

Prior to being appointed as the governor of TN, he held the post of Nagaland Governor between 2019 and 2021.

Jagdish Mukhi — Nagaland

Jagdish Mukhi, 78, has been a prominent face of BJP in Delhi. A member of BJP and RSS, he had been actively involved in politics long before his formal entry in 1977. He graduated in M Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce of the Delhi University (DU). He has previously held important roles, including Delhi BJP general secretary, in-charge of BJP affairs for Jammu & Kashmir, Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and in-charge of BJP affairs for Haryana.

The Assam Governor will hold additional charge of Nagaland until further arrangements are made.

Gurmit Singh — Uttarakhand

Gurmit Singh is retired deputy chief of the Army, who served for almost four decades and has been honoured with various medals. The retired Lt Gen is titled with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM and VSM. He held two PSO appointments during his service and played a crucial role in maintaining international relations.