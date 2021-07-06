President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal, amid the prospects of Modi's cabinet expansion. Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been made the Governor of Karnataka.

Dalit leader from Rajasthan and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka, while Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has been made the Governor of Goa. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was made the Governor of Tripura. Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been made the Governor of Jharkhand. Further, Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana.

Around 20 new faces may enter Modi Cabinet

A big reshuffle in the Modi government is expected in a few days. This is the first cabinet expansion of Modi Sarkar 2.0. As per sources, this time around 20 new faces may get a place in the Modi cabinet. While some people would be shown the way out from the current cabinet. It has started by making Thawar Chand Gehlot the Governor of Karnataka.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, may get a place in the Modi cabinet. Senior leader Narayan Rane has also been called to New Delhi. According to the information, a call has reached Narayan Rane from the office of party president JP Nadda. Apart from this, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is also reaching Delhi.

Congress reaction

Criticising the criteria in reshuffling governors ahead of the Cabinet expansion, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera raised questions on the new gubernatorial appointments.

"Have they changed the Governor, who was found indulging in all kinds of constitutional impropriety in West Bengal? Have they changed the Governor, who was compulsorily selling his autobiography to Vice-Chancellors in Rajasthan? Have they changed any of those Governors? What about the administrator of Lakshadweep? So, this is a strange Government, if a Governor is found indulging in impropriety that Governor is most likely to be rewarded," Khera said.