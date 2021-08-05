https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/764039/karnatakas-new-cabinet-blend-senior-fresh-faces.jpg

Within hours of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet members in Karnataka, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday evening recalled newly sworn-in minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa and administered the oath again in the presence of Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar.

As per an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, it was observed that Munenkoppa while taking oath of office and oath of secrecy as a minister, took only oath of office twice and did not read the oath of secrecy.

"Hence, he (Munenkoppa) was recalled to the Raj Bhavan and the Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy again," it said.