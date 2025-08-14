In a significant security operation, the Punjab Police have successfully disrupted a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a terrorist with backing from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This operation, which comes just before India's Independence Day, highlights the ongoing threats faced by the region.

The police arrested two operatives from the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Preet, from Bhullar village in Tarn Taran, and Gulshan Singh, alias Nandu, from Rampura village in Amritsar. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the arrests in Chandigarh, emphasizing the importance of the operation.

The police teams recovered two 86P hand grenades and a 9MM pistol with five cartridges from the possession of the arrested individuals. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on terror activities in the region, following the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from Tonk and Jaipur districts in Rajasthan. These arrests were part of a separate operation that also led to the recovery of an 86P hand grenade and a .30 bore pistol.

DGP Yadav revealed that preliminary investigations indicate the accused were operating under the instructions of foreign-based handlers located in Britain, the United States, and Europe. The probe further uncovered that the arrested individuals were actively conspiring to target government buildings and police establishments using grenades, aiming to disrupt the peace and harmony of the border state of Punjab.

Assistant Inspector General (Ferozepur) Gursewak Singh Brar provided additional details, stating that the arrests were made following human intelligence inputs. The Counter Intelligence teams launched an operation and apprehended Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh from Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur. The police have obtained remand of the accused, and further interrogation is expected to reveal more details about their contacts within and outside the country, as well as their intended targets.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at the police station in Fazilka. The ongoing investigation aims to establish further linkages in this case, as the authorities work to dismantle the terror network. This operation is part of a series of actions taken by the Punjab Police to counter terror threats in the region.

In a related development, the police had earlier busted another BKI terror module, arresting five operatives, including three juveniles, from Rajasthan. These arrests were made in connection with a plot to carry out grenade attacks in the run-up to Independence Day. The operatives were reportedly receiving direct instructions from Zeeshan Akhtar and Mannu Agwan, who were working closely with Harwinder Rinda.