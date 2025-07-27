The Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies, have successfully dismantled a major trans-border smuggling network. This network, involving sophisticated arms and drug money, was reportedly operated by handlers backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The operation, which took place in Amritsar, marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to curb organized crime and terrorism in the region.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough, stating, "Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI-backed handlers."

The operation led to the arrest of five key individuals, identified as Jobanjit Singh, Gora Singh, Shenshan, Sunny Singh, and Jaspreet Singh. The police seized a substantial cache of arms and cash from the accused, including one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two Glock 9mm pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of the AK rifle, 10 live cartridges of 9mm caliber, Rs 7.50 lakh in drug money, a car, and three mobile phones.

Links to notorious gangsters

DGP Yadav further elaborated on the investigation, revealing that the intercepted consignment was intended for delivery to Nav alias Nav Pandori, a known associate of the notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. This connection highlights a broader terror-gangster nexus, which has been a persistent challenge for law enforcement agencies in Punjab. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident of Gurdaspur, is infamous for his involvement in over 120 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and violations of the Arms Act. He is also believed to be a mentor to Lawrence Bishnoi, another notorious figure in the region's criminal underworld.

The Punjab Police have reiterated their commitment to dismantling terror networks and eliminating organized crime in the state. They emphasized their dedication to safeguarding peace, safety, and harmony across Punjab. This operation follows a separate major crackdown just a day earlier, where authorities busted another cross-border heroin smuggling module. In that operation, four key operatives with direct connections to Pakistan-based smugglers were apprehended while transporting a consignment of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Attari. Police seized 4 kg of heroin during this operation, further highlighting the persistent threat of cross-border smuggling activities.

The recent busts are part of a broader strategy by the Punjab Police to combat organized crime and terrorism. The involvement of Pakistan's ISI in these operations underscores the complex geopolitical challenges faced by Indian law enforcement agencies. The ISI has long been accused of supporting various militant and criminal groups in India, particularly in the border states of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.