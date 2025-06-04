Days after the arrest of popular vlogger Jyoti Malhotra in Haryana, Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested another YouTuber, Jasbir Singh, on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Punjab Police arrested Jasbir Singh, a resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district, for allegedly running an espionage network on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in India.

Initial reports indicate that Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been linked to PIO (Pakistani Intelligence Operative) Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a key member of a terror-backed espionage network.

He was also in close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on similar charges, and with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and former official of the Pakistan High Commission who has since been expelled from India.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, posted on social media:

"Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar."

Jasbir's espionage links and travel to Pakistan

Investigations have revealed that Jasbir Singh attended Pakistan's National Day event in Delhi at the invitation of Ehsan-ur-Rahim, where he interacted with Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He also traveled to Pakistan on three occasions—in 2020, 2021, and 2024. His electronic devices reportedly contain multiple Pakistan-based contact numbers, which are now under detailed forensic examination.

Jasbir tried to erase evidence after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest

According to police sources, following Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, Jasbir attempted to delete all past messages and communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered against him at SSOC, Mohali, and a broader investigation is underway to dismantle the espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.

As reported earlier, famous Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra—known for her channel "Travel with Joe," which has over 377,000 subscribers—was arrested on May 16 on charges of espionage for Pakistan.

She is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agencies. Following her arrest, she has been intensively interrogated by Haryana Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence.

Jyoti Malhotra had reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023, securing a visa through commission agents. During the visit, she met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer at the Pakistan High Commission, who allegedly introduced her to ISI operatives, including Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz.

She allegedly saved their contact numbers in her phone under false names like "Jat Randhawa" to avoid suspicion. She reportedly maintained regular communication with them through encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, allegedly acting on their instructions.