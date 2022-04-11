Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with Gujarat Titans in the 21st match of IPL 2022 on Monday. Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got off the mark in the points table after their win in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings. That win against defending champions would have given them a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Gujarat won a thrilling match against Punjab Kings on the back of a Tewatia special and now are the only unbeaten team in this edition with 3 out of 3 wins.

Match Details:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match 21

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date &Time: April 11th at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Sunrisers Hyderabad played three matches in this season of the IPL where they managed to win one game while Gujarat Titans also played three matches in this season where they won all of those games. Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last game against Chennai Super Kings where they won the game by 8 wickets. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi smashed 75 runs and 39 runs respectively for Sunrisers Hyderabad in that game. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans played their last game against Punjab Kings where they won the game by 6 wickets. Shubman Gill knocked 96 runs for Gujarat Titans in that game

Pitch Report:

There's a lot of grass on this pitch, there's been a lot of moisture put on this ground by the ground staff. The wicket will not be quick, will be fairly easy-paced. What you want to avoid doing with the ball is bowling short. The spin bowlers could quite enjoy this wicket, there might be a bit of turn but it'll be fairly slow turn, it won't be explosive. Not a high-scoring venue today, 150-160 will be a good score for the side batting first.

Stats:

2 – Rashid Khan needs just two more wickets to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in the IPL. If Rashid takes two wickets in this match, he will become the second-fastest bowler to take 100 IPL wickets, after Lasith Malinga. While Malinga took 70 innings to reach the milestone, Rashid has bowled 79 innings so far.

2 – Hardik Pandya needs two more catches to achieve 100 catches in T20 cricket.

3 – Nicholas Pooran needs to hit three sixes to complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – David Miller also needs three big hits to reach 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

8 – Miller also needs eight more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

SQUAD:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans

Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande