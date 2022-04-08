Date & Time: April 8, 7:30 PM.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Punjab Kings are set to take on the Gujarat Titans in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium and it is expected to be a mouth-watering contest. Gujarat Titans have been the only franchise to be unbeaten so far in this edition with two wins in two games and have started their campaign impressively. Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness has turned out to be one of the major factors behind Gujarat's success, and he has marshaled his troops with a calm head as well.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming off a win in their previous game against the Chennai Super Kings and have won two of their three games already. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has been very aggressive in their batting approach right from the word go and it has worked out in their favour so far. However, they will need their skipper to fire at the top who hasn't had the big score yet with the bat this season.

Pitch Report

The Punjab Kings will have a slight advantage over the Gujarat Titans having played at the same ground in their previous game, and so far it has been a pretty good wicket to bat. However, the captain that wins the toss will still consider bowling first as chasing the total has been relatively easier when compared to putting up a big score on the board in the tournament.

Stats Highlights

1 – Hardik Pandya needs to hit 1 more six to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

1 – Rahul Chahar needs 1 more wicket to reach 50 IPL scalps.

2 – Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten side so far this season, winning both their games.

3 – David Miller needs 3 more sixes to reach 350 sixes in T20 cricket, and become the second South African to reach the milestone after AB de Villiers.

5 – Rashid Khan needs 5 more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

12.94 – Rashid Khan's bowling average against Punjab Kings, which is the joint best of all players who bowled at least 10 innings against a particular opposition in the IPL. Harshal Patel also averages 12.94 against Mumbai Indians.

Probable Playing XIs for PBKS vs GT

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(Wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(Wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami