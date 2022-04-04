Punjab King's debutant Vaibhav Arora caused early tremors in Chennai Super Kings camp during the 11th match of Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday night. The right-arm pacer derailed Chennai's run chase to 181 after hunting down opener Robin Uthappa (13) and Moeen Ali (0) in the powerplays and provided a much-needed breakthrough to his side.

Arora finished the game with impressive stats, as he conceded just 21 runs and picked two crucial wickets in his four overs. He also maintained the economy of 5.20 in the game, which was best amongst other bowlers. Vaibhav, who rose to fame after displaying incredible performance against Chennai, wants to buy a house for his mother and help his old father financially, who he believes works too hard.

Regardless of the chatter around IPL, it gives the domestic players a platform and helps them in fulfilling their dreams.



Vaibhav Arora ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5izNRRfHji — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) April 3, 2022

In an interview with a local news channel before the tournament started, Vaibhav revealed that he would like to fulfil her mothers' dream by buying her a house. "My father works too hard, and also he is getting old. I have told him to stop working and would like to help them with the money I get from IPL. Also, I would like to gift a house to my mother where she can live comfortably," he said.

Vaibhav's performance review

Indeed, Vaibhav's performance in his debut match speaks volumes of his talent and potential. His stellar performance came on the same track when players like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone went berserk over CSK bowlers in the first innings. But, with his incredible spell, Vaibhav turned out to be too hot to handle for Chennai Super Kings.

Notably, the 24-year-old cricketer played for Himachal Pradesh in Indian domestic cricket and moved to Himachal as a professional after not getting a chance for Punjab U-19 teams despite being selected on multiple occasions.

Vaibhav had earlier been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders but didn't get a chance to make his debut. But, Punjab Kings bought the uncapped pacer for INR 2 crore in the mega auction after a stiff bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.