Ahead of the crucial Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is reaching the Governor's house where he may submit his resignation.

Former Punjab State Congress President Sunil Jakhar is frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister, sources said as party wants to project non Sikh face ahead of polls to counter AAP which is gaining ground in the state.

Sources say that party wants a Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu as state party chief and non Sikh combination in the polls. Other name doing the rounds is of Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Indicating loud and clear 'rebellion' by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, if he was forced to resign by the Congress high command, his Press Secretary on Saturday said the people who 'surprised' the betrayal should be ready for a 'shock' with vengeance.

"If people 'surprise' you with betrayal, you have a right to 'shock' them back with due vengeance. Period," Press Secretary Vimal Sumbly informed in a tweet, without talking about the ongoing tussle between the Chief Minister and the high command.

Meanwhile, AICC's deputed party general secretary Ajay Maken and Harish Chowdhry reached Chandigarh as central observers for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting slated to be held in the evening. State party in charge Harish Rawat is also here.

Amarinder Singh's stand

Earlier in the day, "Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning and told her he is being humiliated and he will resign from the party," a close confidant of the Chief Minister, told IANS.

Soon after, responding to the political developments, former state President Sunil Jakhar tweeted: "Kudos to Sh Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled Congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis."

The decision to call the CLP comes in the wake of the fresh letter signed by a majority of legislators who expressed dissatisfaction with Amarinder Singh and demanding his removal from the Chief Minister's post.

(With inputs from IANS)