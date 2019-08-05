A 25-year-old police officer, who was a part of Punjab Chief Minister's security team, was shot dead on early Sunday after he stopped a man from harassing women in the parking lot of a club in Phase XI of Mohali.

The accused, identified as Charanjit Singh alias Sahil Sagar, fired three bullets at the victim, Sukhwinder Singh at 3:30 am. A bullet hit Sukhwinder's chest, the second one brushed past the abdomen and the third missed him.

Sukhwinder had joined the force in 2017 and is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Sahil Sagar had visited the club with two male friends and one female friend. He was allegedly rubbing against other women on the dance floor even when they made their discomfort known, reported Times of India.

Sukhwinder stepped in and a scuffle broke out between them. Sahil Sagar was removed from the premises by the bouncers a little after 2:30 am. However, he waited in the parking lot for Sukhwinder and the duo got into another fight which ended with Sahil shooting at Sukhwinder.

The accused is still absconding. The police said there is no problem in arresting the accused since his identity and motive for murder are known. They identified him through the CCTV footage of the parking lot.

"The identity of the accused is clear. We are questioning his accomplices and will arrest him soon. Teams have been formed to catch him," Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Mohali's senior superintendent of police told TOI.

A case against Sahil has been filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 25, 27, 53 of the Arms Act and 302 (murder) under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase XI police station.