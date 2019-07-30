A 30-year-old Indian student was shot at point-blank range in Alabama, United States, on July 24.

The victim, identified as Neil Kumar, was working at his part-time job at a gas station convenience store on Highway 10. Visuals from three CCTV cameras in the store show the assailant, dressed in black and his face covered, pointing the gun at Neil.

One of the videos shows assailant lurking in the parking lot for a while 5:55 AM, five minutes before the store opened. In another where the CCTV camera is showing the entrance of the shop from the inside, the assailant is seen entering the store, pointing his gun at Kumar and robbing the store.

The time stamp on the videos revealed that the assailant was in the store for less than a minute. Although the videos do not show any struggle, Kumar was killed almost immediately. Reprts state that the arrested suspect has a criminal background.

The murder shocked Brundidge with the sheriff telling the media, "It's been many, many, many years since Brundidge had a robbery/homicide."

Kumar was based in Kerala's Thrissur. He had gone to the States to pursue his Master's in Computer Science at the University of Troy in Brundidge, reported The News minute. He had been studying in the US for a year.

His parents Purushothaman Kumar and Seema and his sisters Neema and Natasha flew in Alabama for Neil's funeral.