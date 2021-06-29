Taking a serious note of detection of some Delta plus variant cases in the State, the Punjab government on Tuesday extended COVID restrictions till July 10, but spared bars and pubs.

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said that month-wise whole-genome sequencing has shown that more than 90 percent is a variant of concern, with the original virus practically replaced by variants.

Two cases (Ludhiana and Patiala) have shown Delta plus variant, while in May and June, the Delta variant was most prevalent, he pointed out. Of the 198 contacts of the Ludhiana patient traced and tested, one was found positive.

The sample has been sent for genome sequencing, while in the Patiala case, for which the genome sequencing report was received on June 26, the process of tracing/testing is going on.

Relaxations announced for bars, pubs

Announcing the relaxations at a high-level COVID review meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that the bars, pubs, and Ahatas, where you can bring you own booze and party, would have to strictly maintain social distancing protocols, and waiters, servers and other employees should have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

He made it clear that it would be the responsibility of the owners to ensure that the conditions are met. Bars, pubs, and Ahatas will start working from July 1.

Punjab demands more vaccines from the Centre

Meanwhile, Capt Amarinder Singh said that the state was running out of COVID vaccines, so Union Government has been asked for more doses to vaccinate the 18-45 years age group.

"With the state running out of Covishield vaccines and a Covaxin stock of just 1,12,821 doses, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has reiterated the demand for supply of more vaccines by the Centre to vaccinate the entire 18-45 population to complete the vaccination in the next two months," office of Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

Positivity rate still over one percent in some districts

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positivity to less than 1%, with an overall fall in active cases, the Chief Minister noted that the positivity rate in some districts still remained over 1%. Further, the finding of Delta plus variant was a matter of concern, making it essential to continue with the curbs, he stressed.

Reviewing the preparations for what experts have predicted as an imminent third wave, the Chief Minister directed the Health and Medical Education departments to scale-up testing further from the current 40,000 a day and contact tracing, currently at 22 per positive person, at not less than 15 per person. Underlining the need to continue with Corona Mukt Pendu Abhiyan in full force, he also directed organization of outreach camps especially in villages for testing.

