The Union Territory of Ladakh has set an example of effective social distancing and strict restrictions as the region has recorded only 17 positive cases during the last 24 hours.

During the last 15 days, the number of positive cases is decreasing in the UT despite an initial spike in the number of affected people.

Ladakh administration said that it is the result of the better and effective social distancing being practiced by the people in both districts of the region. Besides, the strict restrictions imposed by the administration have also yielded good results so far.

Recoveries surpass positive cases

The mountainous Ladakh region recorded 17 positive cases during the last 24 hours but 105 infected patients recovered and discharged from hospitals after beating coronavirus during the same period.

Out of the total positive reports, 16 were reported in Leh and one in Kargil. A total of 2,651 sample reports in UT including 1,972 in Leh and 679 in Kargil were found negative, officials of the Health Department said.

Officials said the latest update takes the Union Territory's overall tally of cases to 19,561, including 16,161 in Leh and 3,400 in Kargil.

With this, the total number of Covid active cases in UT has come down to 658 including 538 in Leh and 120 in the Kargil district. A total of 197 people have died due to COVID-19 in the union territory so far which includes 143 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

Recoveries rate over 94 percent

With 105 patients were discharged during the period after successful treatment, the number of recoveries has reached 18,706, or over 94 percent of the total cases. Only 45 patients admitted to hospitals

As per official data shared by the UT administration, out of a total 658 active positive cases, only 45 patients are getting treatment in different hospitals. 85 patients are in COVID care centres while as remaining infected persons are in home isolation.

Administration announces further relaxation

District administration of Leh has notified new guidelines applicable from June 14 to 21 for the gradual unlocking of restrictions in Leh district.

The District Administration Leh has amended the previous roster prepared regarding commercial activities. Groceries/ general stores, fruits/ vegetable/ milk products, meat/ chicken shops, nanwai, and bakeries would be allowed to open on all days of the week from 7 AM to 1:00 PM. Hardware shops and stores dealing with construction materials and vehicles needed for their transportation would also be allowed to open on all days from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM.