The first teaser from Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa will be out on Monday, 16 March, at 6.03 pm. It will be unveiled ahead of is birthday on 17 March.

It is a dialogue teaser which will be mouthed by Puneeth Rajkumar. "The birthday celebrations start early. A power packed dialogue teaser from #Yuvarathnaa for all the Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar fans on March 16th. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms for more updates.#HBDPowerstar #YuvaratnaaDialogueTeaser," Hombale Films, production house, tweeted recently.

The dialogue is expected to give a glimpses to the role that Puneeth Rajkumar is playing in Yuvarathnaa.

The film marks the union of Puneeth Rajkumar with director Santhosh Ananddram after blockbuster Raajakumara. Sayyeshaa is making her Sandalwood debut in the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Dhananjay plays the baddie in the flick, which also has Sonu Gowda, Boman Irani, Prakash Raj, Diganth and others in the supporting cast. S Thaman is returning to Sandalwood after composing music for Appu's films like Chakravyuha and Power along with the films like Orange, Jaguar and Zoom.

The film has Venkatesh Anguraj's cinematography and Jnaanesh B Matad's editing.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is delayed following the cancllation due to Coronavirus scare. Two songs and a few scenes are pending to be shot. The team had planned to shoot the portions in the Europe, but Covid-19 outbreak made the team postpone the shoot indefinetly.

The Kannada film was scheduled for release in April, but the delay in the shooting will push the release date.