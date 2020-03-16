Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Prime Minister's office said.

"The coronavirus tests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those in close proximity to him were negative," the Prime Minister's office was quoted as saying in a statement by Xinhua news agency on Sunday, 15 March.

A total of 213 people in Israel have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to figures released by the Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday, 15 March evening.

On Saturday, 14 March, Netanyahu announced that gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and ordered to close all cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and other recreation sites. Israeli schools were already shut down and all who arrive from overseas are ordered to stay home for two-week self-quarantine.

Netanyahu's corruption trial delayed by over 2 months

The opening of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial in three corruption cases has been delayed by over two months due to new restrictions on the country's courts as part of the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Jerusalem District Court announced on Sunday.

The move comes just two days before the scheduled March 17 hearing, which according to the Courts Administration of Israel has now been postponed until May 24, reports The Times of Israel.

"In light of developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus, and taking into account the latest guidelines given and the declaration of a state of emergency in the courts, we have decided to cancel the scheduled hearing," the three judges presiding over the case wrote in their announcement. Netanyahu faces seven counts of three criminal charges.