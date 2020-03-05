Amidst coronavirus pandemic across the world, the news that Israel's researchers might have found out a vaccine for coronavirus cure; will put many fears to rest. So far, no cure is available for coronavirus.

A statement was released by Israel-based MIGAL Galilee Research Institute in which the institute stated that it is close to finding a cure for COVID-19. The statement came out on its official website. Researchers believe that an effective treatment could be developed for humans within three months.

The researchers at the institute were working on the avian Infectious Bronchitis Virus, IBV vaccine, and the possibility of the development of a vaccine for coronavirus was a by-product, the statement said.

Coronavirus crisis

The infection in birds due to coronavirus is very similar to that in humans. There is a similarity between the coronavirus genetic structure isolated from human and birds. This also means that the treatment, which will be applicable to birds, will also help in treating the infection in humans.

The researchers are conducting tests and other needed analysis and if all goes well, they will be able to push the vaccine into production to tackle the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,000 people so far and affected another 80,000.

Israel's Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis said that he is very confident regarding this development and looks forward to a possible treatment to tackle coronavirus. He further directed the ministry's Director-General to fast-track the approval process for the vaccine.

The researchers are well aware of the urgency for treating the deadly virus, which is spreading like wildfire, and the institute aims to develop the vaccine in the next eight to 10 weeks and get safety approvals within the next three months.

For increasing the accessibility to people; attempts are on to make an oral vaccine.

Coronavirus is affecting several countries and there are new cases of the virus almost every day around the world. If the vaccine is developed, it could help in putting an end to the novel coronavirus which started affecting China's Wuhan during the fag end of 2019 and spread rapidly across the world at the beginning of 2020.