Puneeth Rajkumar is turning a year older on Sunday, 17 March as he celebrates his 44th birthday on Sunday, 17 March. To coincide with the birthday celebration, the first look from his upcoming movie Yuva Rathnaa and the motion poster of his other movie James are being unveiled.

Yuva Rathnaa

The first look of Yuva Rathnaa was launched at 11 pm on 16 March. Puneeth Rajkumar has sported simple yet powerful look. The intensity in his body language makes one wonder whether he is playing the role of a cop. The Huli Vesha artists around him further gives an impression of whether the story is set in Dakshina Kannada district where the unique form of folk culture is found.

Puneeth Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddramm and Hombale Films, which had delivered blockbuster in the form of Raajakumara, are joining hands again in Yuva Rathnaa. It is a youthful entertainer which is aimed at mass and family audience. Sayyeshaa is making her Sandalwood debut with Yuva Rathnaa.

James

The Sandalwood's Power Star has collaborated with Chethan Kumar for the first time. It is said to be an action thriller which is a Bond movie, produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The movie will commence once Puneeth Rajkumar wraps up the shooting of Yuva rathnaa. The motion poster will be out at 11 am on Sunday.

Currently, Chethan Kumar is busy with Sriimurali's Bharaate.

Nata Sarvabhouma

If it is not enough, Pavan Wadeyar, director of Nata Sarvabhouma, is coming up with a special song on Appu. The introduction song of Puneeth Rajkumar from the movie will be released with a fresh set of lyrics.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar, like every year, will not be taking part in mid-night celebration of the fans rather he will be returning only on Sunday morning. He has requested his fans to not spend money on cakes and gift items this time.

The actor has stated that their love and affection are enough for him.