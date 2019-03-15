After the grand wedding in Hyderabad, it was time for Arya and Sayyeshaa to organise an event for their friends from Tamil Nadu. Well, the couple had their marriage reception at an upscale hotel in Chennai on Thursday evening, 14 March.

The wedding reception was attended by many well-known celebrities from Kollywood that include actor Bharath and director Vijay. The event had the presence of their friends and people from media.

For the reception, Sayyeshaa sported red saree with golden zari border along with matching jewelleries, while Arya donned off-white slim-fit suit. Both the actors looked stunningly beautiful.

The friends, who came on stage to wish the newly-married couple, made sure to take selfies with them and Arya-Sayyeshaa happily posed for the camera. See the Wedding Pics

As per the people, who were present at the event, the arrangement was well-made by the couple and the guests were treated with delicious food.

After being in love for a short period, the celebrity couple has tied the knot as per the Islam customs at Falak Numa Palace, on Sunday, 10 March in Hyderabad in the presence of their family, friends and relatives.

Rana Daggubati, Vishal, Suriya, Karthi, Dhananjayan, director Vijay and host of celebrities from Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood were present at their marriage.

Prior to the wedding, they couple had their sangeeth which was also attended by well-known celebrities from Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Boney Kapoor and many others were spotted at the event.