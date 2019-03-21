Puneeth Rajkumar has sent a message to the people not to drag his name in politics and stated that he is not endorsing any candidate or party. His statement comes a day after Rockline Venkatesh claimed that the Power Star is supporting Sumalatha's candidature from Mandya constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a press release, Puneeth Rajkumar claimed he would like to be recognised by people as an artist and not as a politician, but he urges his fans to vote, sensibly. "It is the duty of the people to exercise their constitutional right to vote and it is the individual's choice to choose their candidates. As the citizen of this country, I respect their decision and will convey my fans to be responsible voters, but I do not endorse any candidate or party," he said in his statement.

The Power Star claimed that both Deve Gowda and Ambareesh's families are his well-wishers. "I wish them all the best and I pray to the God to give them more strength to serve the society. I also request people not to use my name in election and politics," he said in his concluding statement.

Two days ago at a press meet, Rockline Venkatesh said that Sumalatha has the backing of the Sandalwood's Power Star. "When I had called Puneeth Rajkumar on his birthday, he voluntarily asked me whether we need any support for Sumalatha. Also, he (Appu) told me that he was willing to campaign for Akka (Sumalatha), while sending his best wishes for her victory in Mandya," he told the media.

The Rajkumar family maintained safe distance from politics for decades, but Geetha, wife of Shivaraj Kumar, broke the rule as she contested from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 general elections from the JD(S) ticket.

However, the family had stated that she was contesting as the daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa and not as the daughter-in-law of Dr Rajkumar, but she lost to BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa.

Coming to Mandya, Nikhil Gowda, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is being fielded by the JD(S).