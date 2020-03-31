The Dr Rajkumar's family has always donated generously when there is a crisis. Be it during Kargil War or when the state was hit by floods, the family members had done their bit. After Shivaraj Kumar joined hands with Art of Living to do his bit for the people in need, his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar has contributed Rs 50 lakh for Covid 19 CM Relief Fund.

"Popular actor Puneeth Rajkumar has strengthened the hands of the state government by donating Rs 50 lakh," BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, tweeted. It comes after he had appealed to the industrialist, corporates and public to generously donate for the cause to give power to the state government's fight against Coronavirus.

"We are all aware of fast-spreading of Corona Virus (Covid-19) in the country and also in our state of Karnataka. The civilians are put to unimaginable hardships. The State Government is striving hard to avoid spread of disesas and to provide advance treatment. In this dire situation, an appeal is made to render helping hand to the needy, by way of joining hands with the State Government in providing advance medical support system and to donate voluntarily on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing health servives," the Chief Minister's message to the people read.

Shivaraj Kumar is joining hands with the film unions to do his bit for the daily-wage workers. Also, he has joined hands with the Art of Living to provide food for the worst-affected people in four Southern states.

Humanity first - ಮೊದಲು ಮಾನವನಾಗು

The @ArtofLiving has despatched the first batch of 12 trucks with 108 tons of food material to be distributed to families of daily wage earners in four states.#iStandWithHumanity@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/mThXgv5yfy — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) March 28, 2020

"Humanity first - ಮೊದಲು ಮಾನವನಾಗು The @ArtofLiving has despatched the first batch of 12 trucks with 108 tons of food material to be distributed to families of daily wage earners in four states. #iStandWithHumanity @narendramodi @PMOIndia. [sic]" Dr Shivaraj Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame is raising fund in his own ways to help the daily-wage workers of film industry. "Money transfer problem has been sorted. Doing a BULK NEFT Transfer to 350 daily wage workers. I have managed to get about 800 workers submit their details. Randomly picking 350 from that list and giving out 2000 each.[sic]" he tweeted.