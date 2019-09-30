Shivaraj Kumar has said that he will be watching Chiranjeevi's latest movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ' first-day first show' at the Orion Mall in Bengaluru. The hatrick Hero has revealed that he is blown away by the promos and keenly waiting to watch the multilingual flick.

The actor, at an event of the movie held in Bengaluru, said that he shares a special bonding with the Chiranjeevi's family. "When Ram Charan tried to get in touch with me through my manager over attending this event, I told him that they should order and not request him to be part of it. It is like our family function," Shivanna said.

"My father considered Chiranjeevi like his son and for me he has always been there as my brother. This is the kind of relationship the bonding we have (both families). So, it becomes a duty for me to attend the event of Chiru's films," Shivaraj Kumar. The Villain actor also spoke about Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, before mentioning about the other members from the cast.

"Not only she is gorgeous, she is a wonderful actress," he said about Shivaraj Kumar, who also praised Sudeep, Nayanthara and Amitabh Bachchan. "I am a fan of Vijay Sethupathi," he added.

"I am curiously looking forward for its release like all the fans. This film is releasing in Kannada. We are Indians first and then comes mother tongue," he added.

However, the actor forgot to speak about the Mega Star and apologised after Ram Charan completed his speech. "I am sorry, I forgot to mention about Chiranjeevi. People tell me he has crossed 60, but artists are ageless. I request him to act in more and more films," he ended.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the first big movie to be dubbed and released simultaneously in Kannada. For decades, Sandalwood had opposed it tooth and nail, but in recent years, pro-dubbing voices have legally fought the case and lifted the ban on dubbing films.