Puneeth Rajkumar death: Family Performs 'haalu thuppa shastra' Even as Fans, Celebs Mourn his Untimely Demise

The Dr Rajkumar family on Tuesday, 2 November, performed 'Haalu Thuppa' shastra at Kanteerava Studios where he was laid to rest on Sunday. The actor's wife Ashwini with two daughters, brothers Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, cousins Vijay Raghavendra, Sri Murali and others performed took part in the third-day ritual.

Puneeth Rajkumar's favourite dishes like idli, Mudde with chicken curry, Biriyani, Kabab, Bajji, a couple of sweets, fruits, and other items were kept as the site as part of 'naivedya'. The ritual was completed with the offering of milk and ghee.

The family friends, close relatives, and a few Sandalwood dignitaries including producer Sa Ra Govindu participated in the event. However, fans and the public were not allowed into the studios and Section 144 has been imposed on the premises till the family completes the rituals associated with the death.

It was said that the fans might be allowed to enter the studios from Tuesday after the completion of 'Haalu Thuppa shastra', but it is not clear whether the family insists on constructing a memorial before letting the public inside the studios.

Celebrities from other industries have continued to call on the family to express their condolence. After consoling Shivaraj Kumar, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan spoke to media that he had met Puneeth Rajkumar a month ago.

"I cannot still come into terms that Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. I had spoken to him a month ago at an awards ceremony. Puneeth's demise is a great loss to the entire cinema world. People like Puneeth have no death, their good things will be remembered forever. He is a role model both on and off-screen," Sivakarthikeyan told the media.

He visited the studios where he paid homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday, 29 October.