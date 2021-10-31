Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday due to cardiac arrest, was laid to rest with full state honours at Kanteerava Studios on Sunday, 31 October.

After keeping the mortal remains of the actor at the Kanteerava Stadium since Friday evening for public homage, his body was brought to Kanteerava Stadiums through a procession around 5.45 am. The state honours were offered t 6.30 am.

The family performed the final rites next to the tombs of his Puneeth's father and Sandalwood matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma.

The public was barred from entering the premises and only family members, relatives, and VVIPs were permitted to attend the final rites.

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar being carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, where his last rites will be performed today pic.twitter.com/xHyBYL6Rxt — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, R Ashoka were among the prominent dignitaries who attended the event.

From the film industry, Rockline Venkatesh overlooked the process, and most of the big names including Yash and Sudeep took part in the final rites to bid goodbye to their dearest friend.

Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest around 11.20 on Friday and he was brought to Vikram Hospital under critical condition. He was aged 46 and survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, film stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mohanlal, Mammootty and stars across the country have mourned his death.

Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Junior NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhu Deva and many others from other states flew down to Bengaluru to pay their homage to the deceased.