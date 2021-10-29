Just two days before his sudden death today, Puneeth Rajkumar was spotted at the pre-release function of Bhajarangi 2. The actor, who is fondly called the Power Star, had danced with his brother Shivaraj Kumar and Rocking Star Yash.

It was a rare sight where stars were seen together and the clip had gone viral. The fans had celebrated the video as it displayed the unity of the Kannada film industry.

"Puneeth Rajkumar showed no signs of health issues. He was fit and fine. We never realise that we were seeing him alive for the last time," a guest who attended the event said. "He was smiling and mingling with everyone. This is very shocking," he added.

Celebs React:

Many celebs have condoled the death of the actor on social media sites.

Sathish Krishnan: Omg I cannot believe this. Puneeth sir. Somebody tell me it's a fake news

SUKRUTHA WAGLE: Gone too soon Loudly crying face

May his soul rest in peace

Venkatesh Prasad: Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti Folded hands

Sonu Sood: Heartbroken Broken heart Will always miss you, my brother.

