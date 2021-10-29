Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 after a heart attack on Friday. Consequently, security has been beefed up across Karnataka.

Security has been beefed up all across the state including state capital Bengaluru to manage the situation. The Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt and all movie shows have been cancelled in the state. The last rites of the Kannada Power Star will be held on Saturday after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US.

In view of such tense and trying times for the southern state, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has ordered a ban on the sale of liquor with immediate effect in Bengaluru commissionerate limits. As per the order dated October 29, the ban will remain in effect till October 31 midnight, during which the sale of liquor in all bars, restaurants and wine shops will be prohibited.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were taken to his residence from the hospital. Later, his body will be kept at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru after 6.30 p.m. for final viewing till late Saturday evening. Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated that the actor's last rites will be conducted with government honours.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace, and maintenance of law and order in the state. "Puneeth's last rites will be held as per wishes of the family at their choice of place. We all should pay respects peacefully," he said.

Chief Minister Bommai has also cancelled all his programmes for Friday and Saturday.