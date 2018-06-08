Rumours claiming Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar met with serious injuries were doing the rounds on social media. However, he came clarified that he was safe and doing fine.

"Nobody was hurt in the incident and nothing to worry. We are safe. And thanks media and people for showing so much of concern," Puneeth Rajkumar told the reporters.

Puneeth Rajkumar with his bodyguard and two others were travelling in a Range Rover car when its tire got burst and reportedly hit another car. Rumours started doing the rounds that he narrowly escaped.

He was returning to Bengaluru after taking part in the shooting of his upcoming movie Nata Sarvabhouma and the incident occurred in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

"A Telugite from Bengaluru came to our help. We had dinner at his hotel and he made arrangement for our return to Bengaluru," Puneeth Rajkumar said while thanking him for his good gesture.

Puneeth Rajkumar plays a journalist in Nata Sarvabhouma, written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar. It is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh.

While popular south Indian music director D Imman is scoring the music, Vaidhi has handled the cinematography. Peter Heins, who has worked in the movies like Baahubali and Robot and many other big movies, will choreograph action sequences.