Sandalwood stars have set a right example by casting their votes and asking the public to take part in the democratic process to choose the next government in Karnataka.

Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Ravichandran, Darshan, Dwarakish, Ramesh Aravind, Harshika, Radhika Pandit, Ramu and Malashree, Sri Murali, Raghu Dixit, Vasishta, Bhavana Rao, Ricky Rej, Sanjjanaa, Srukan Lokesh, Devaraj, Pranitha, Vikky Varun, Samykuta Hornad, Manvitha Harish, Prema, Pawan Wadeyar, Manoranjan, Indrajith Lankesh, MD Pallavi, Beesu Suresha, Kirik Keerthi, Jaggesh, Chandan Shetty and many others cast their votes and asked the public to exercise their right on social media sites.

Puneeth Rajkumar with his wife Ashwini and his nephew Vinay Rajkumar cast their vote in Sadashiva Nagar. Speaking to media, the Power Star said, "I have been voting for 18 years and missed only once. Every citizen who has completed 18 should vote and every single vote matters for the development of the country,"

Crazy Star Ravichandran cast their vote in Rajaji Nagar. " I will never ask people to come and vote. If people want their future to be bright they should take part in the exercise and should not be pleaded to exercise their right," He said.

"We will not have any right to question if we don't cast our votes. If we don't vote we are as good as dead," Yash said.

Despite the celebrities coming in big numbers, the voter turnout in Bengaluru urban has been disppointing. Around 3 pm, it had registered around 30 percent of voters turnout.