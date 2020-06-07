Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan Thugudeep, Rashmika Mandanna and other Kannada celebs are shocked by the sudden death of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away following a heart attack on Sunday.

Chiranjeevi Sarja reportedly suffered a brain stroke three days ago and he was recovering from it. He was admitted to the Sagar Apolo Hospital at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon after he complained of breathing problems. He failed to respond to the doctors' treatment and breathed his last.

The grandson of Shakti Prasad started his career as an assistant director with his uncle Arjun Sarja and he turned actor with the Kannada movie Vayuputra in 2009. He starred in over 20 movies in the last decade. He was one of the talented Sandalwood stars and he created his own niche with kind of films he has done. Like his uncle, he is also popularly known for his action.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was one of most professional actors and he had maintained a very cordial relationship with everyone in the film industry. The news about his sudden demise came as a rude shock to many of his friends in the industry. Some of them took to Twitter to pay their last tributes to him and offer their condolences to his bereaved family.

Here are some Kannada celebs' tweets on the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja:

Puneeth Rajkumar: Shocking to know @chirusarja is no more. RIP

Darshan Thoogudeepa: ಚಿರು ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣದಿಂದ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಘಾಸಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಧಿ ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಕ್ರೂರ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ತಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಮೇಘನ ಹಾಗು ಸರ್ಜಾ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. May the soul R.I.P

Rashmika Mandanna: This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words.

Sumalatha Ambareesh: Extremely sad to hear the demise of talented actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, a dear friend who was very close to our family. Abi & me are in total shock. Gone too soon Chiru :( My deepest condolence to his family

Priyamani Raj: Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja 's demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face Broken heart my deepest condolences to the whole family !!

Harshika Poonacha: Gone too soon Chiru We miss you RIP

Allu Sirish: Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru.

People Media Factory: Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. #RipChiranjeeviSarja

B Sriramulu: ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಪ್ರತಿಭಾನ್ವಿತ ನಟ ಚಿರಂಜೀವಿ ಸರ್ಜಾ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನ ಅಪಾರ ದುಃಖವನ್ನುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ದೇವರು ಚಿರಂಜೀವಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ. #RIP