At least two people were killed, and 17 others were injured after an earthmover rammed into a Sant Namdev Maharaj procession at Dive Ghat in Pune on Tuesday, November 19. The earthmover lost control due to a brake failure and crashed into the procession, returning from Pandharpur temple.

The earthmover rammed into a Sant Namdev Maharaj procession at Dive Ghat in Pune.Wikimedia Commons | Representational

The procession was reportedly heading towards Alandi village. The injured are being treated at the Noble Hospital in Pune, where one person is said to be in a critical condition. One of the deceased was identified as Sopan Tulshiram Das, 35-year-old, a descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj, while the other deceased person was identified as Atul Alashi, 23-year-old.

