At least two people were killed, and 17 others were injured after an earthmover rammed into a Sant Namdev Maharaj procession at Dive Ghat in Pune on Tuesday, November 19. The earthmover lost control due to a brake failure and crashed into the procession, returning from Pandharpur temple.

The procession was reportedly heading towards Alandi village. The injured are being treated at the Noble Hospital in Pune, where one person is said to be in a critical condition. One of the deceased was identified as Sopan Tulshiram Das, 35-year-old, a descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj, while the other deceased person was identified as Atul Alashi, 23-year-old.

(With agency inputs)