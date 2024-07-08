Pune was rocked by a hit-and-run accident in which a policeman was killed, and his colleague injured when they were patrolling on a motorcycle on the old Mumbai Pune Highway, officials said here on Monday.

The incident happened near the Harris Bridge around 1.45 a.m. when the duo -- both attached to the Khadki Police Station -- were on a night patrol in the Bopodi region of the old highway.

An unidentified speeding vehicle suddenly rammed their motorcycle in full force and disappeared from the scene into the darkness soon afterwards.

Later, some local villagers came to the accident site and alerted the police who rushed a team there.

While constable Samadhan Koli, 42, who was flung violently on the highway succumbed instantly, his junior colleague Sanjog Shinde, 36, was rushed and admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune city.

The Pune Police and other teams have launched a manhunt to catch the missing culprit, scouring CCTV on the highway and other places en route.

Senior police officials have visited the hospital to inquire about Shinde's condition and get details of the accident that claimed a member of the police force.

(With inputs from IANS)