Pune bus rape case: Maha Minister orders probe, to review security at bus depots

Amid raging controversy over the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at the Swargate depot in Pune, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at Mantralaya with the officers from the department and state run MSRTC to review the security at the bus depots and take measures to improve it.

The Minister is chairing the meeting after 23 security guards from Swargate depot were suspended and replaced by new guards following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' directives.

Sarnaik told IANS, "Yesterday's incident is highly condemnable. The meeting will discuss the present security arrangements at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depots across the state and the steps to be taken for its improvement. It is found that in several depots, scrapped buses are parked. In addition, the buses seized by the state regional transport office are also parked in these depots, and the local goons try to take advantage of it. These buses will have to be removed from depots to avoid similar incidents in future."

He further emphasised the need to use modern technology to strengthen the security arrangements in bus depots. "It is quite disturbing that the buses, on duty, or otherwise parked in depots without proper locking system. This is quite contrary to private buses as they are fitted with alarm and locking system which prohibits the entry of any unauthorised person. A similar system will have to be installed in MSRTC-run buses in all depots. Besides, such a system needs to be installed in buses which are parked at the roadside due to technical issues. This upgrade of security arrangements inside the buses and at the depots will be discussed at length at today's meeting, and it will be implemented in due course of time," said Sarnaik.

He admitted that the responsibility will have to be fixed on someone for lapses in security and also for improving the security. Sarnaik said that he has already ordered a departmental inquiry by senior officers about the functioning of the assistant transport superintendent and Swargate depot manager. They will be suspended immediately if lapses are found while discharging their duties.

The Minister said he has asked the acting MSRTC vice chairman and managing director, Vivek Bhimanwar, to immediately institute an inquiry. Sarnaik said that his department accords priority to women's safety. According to him, under the Manila Sanman Yojana, women are given a 50 per cent discount on their travels from MSRTC buses. He further stated that due to this, the number of women passengers has increased substantially.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed the Pune Police Commissioner to personally oversee the case and arrest the accused, Dattatray Gade, immediately. "The incident or rape of our sister at Pune's Swargate bus stand is extremely shameful, painful and infuriating for every member of a civilised society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable, and there can be no punishment except the death penalty. CM Devendra Fadnavis has also taken a serious note of the incident and has given the necessary instructions to the police."

(With inputs from IANS)