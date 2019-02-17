India has been grieving for the CRPF soldiers who were killed in an IED explosion in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14. The whole country was glued to the television sets watching the martyrs make their final journeys.

However, some people took to social media to support the attack by Jaish-e-Muhammad. A Kashmiri youth has now been booked for sedition for a Facebook post in which he termed the attack as the 'real surgical strike'.

Another man named Riyaz Ahmed Wani, a medical representative for Macleods Pharmaceuticals, was also suspended by his firm after he wrote "Athh wanaaan surgical strike (This is called a surgical strike)" on his Facebook wall, reports The Times of India.

Macleods is a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai. However, Wani works for the company's Srinagar branch. Macleods was also called out for its employee's actions for which they released a statement.

"At the outset we would like to put across that Macleods Pharma severely condemns the dastardly attack in Pulwama on our CRPF convoy. We at this time of grief stand by our security forces... Within seven days the inquiry shall be concluded and a final decision shall be made. If found guilty he shall be terminated immediately and reported to the authorities," Rajeev Mishra, the president (field operations and sales admin) of Macleods, said in the statement.

According to reports, a Kashmiri youth named Aabid Malik had taken to Facebook to praise JeM's attack on the soldiers. He wrote the posts on Thursday evening, hours after the attack.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, Girish Bhardwaj, filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police who then booked Malik under sections 153-A (promoting enmity) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Malik was also booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Twitter screengrab/Sanatana_Dharmi

Malik, who is also from Srinagar, had studied at Bangalore University. He was then working for two companies in the city. According to the police, he was a resident of Kumaraswamy layout in the city.

The police spoke to his former colleagues and employers and have gathered information which they passed on to the Intelligence bureau, reports TOI.