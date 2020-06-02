Two Jaish e Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter at Awantipore Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, June 2. There was no collateral damage. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The encounter

The operation was launched jointly by the police and the army on Monday night, June 1 on the basis of a credible input. Army said announcements were made for the terrorists to surrender.

When in the morning as the security forces tightened their cordon and zeroed in on the terror hideout, the terrorists fired at them triggering the gunfight in which both men were killed.

Narco-terror module busted in Budgam, 6 JeM associates held

The latest Pulwama encounter comes a day after the Security forces and police busted a narco-terror module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six associates of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), on Monday, June 1.

According to the police, the terrorist associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in the drug trade, a supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM, he said.

