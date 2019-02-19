Comedian Mallika Dua recently made some remarks on Pulwama attack, and people mourning the death of the CRPF martyrs. However, her opinion did not go down well with majority, who found her words highly insensitive.

Mallika posted a video on social media in which she is seen ridiculing "nakli nationalists" saying that they have been shaming people, including her, who have been going "normal" with their lives.

She further compared the death of the CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack with that of deaths caused by hunger, unemployment, depression, etc. She opined that no one bats an eye for those loss of lives.

"These people who are saying that 'humare log shaheed ho gaye, aap apne life normally kaise jee rahe ho (our people have been martyred, how can you live your life normally)'... people are saying this to each other; not just to me, it's all over social media. There is a group of people who are violently in protest of the fact that people are showing their lives the way they are," Mallika said in the video.

"Now my point is, every day there are people who die of hunger, bhukmari (malnutrition), berozgaari (unemployment), depression... there are so many reasons why people die; not just in India, but all over the world. You keep going about your life like you do, right? Are those lives any less important? Or are we being insensitive? Do we not care because we are posting things on social media? What is this logic? Yeh kya nonsense chal rahi hai ki poora desh ro raha hai aur tum has rahi ho? (What nonsense is this of people saying the entire nation is crying, and you are laughing)," she added.

These remarks from the comedian irked majority of netizens, who slammed her left, right and center. Not just commoners, some verified Twitter handles also shamed Mallika for her comments.

Idk how Mallika dua’s statements (insta stories) are going unnoticed. I had been a fan, not anymore. Her Insta is sickenning. System’s failure yet A TERRORIST attack. How can she make remarks like “umm but they didn’t die fighting”, OR “people die of poverty and hunger too”. — Diksha Arora? (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 17, 2019

Mallika Dua ( yes, yes, defender & daughter of alleged molester Vinod Dua ) says so many people die daily due to hunger, depression etc etc.



So, why mourn martyrs ? pic.twitter.com/N2hLq2m8MB — Suresh Nakhua ?? (@SureshNakhua) February 18, 2019

#MallikaDua says that so many people die daily due to Hunger, depression etc.

So why mourn for martyrs?



Mallika take this seriously. Common Indians are very angry. This is not the matter of joke.



Shameful.#PulwamaAttack 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sUA92WDPJf — ????? (@AdwikType) February 18, 2019

I am ashamed as to how many people follow & look upto people like Mallika Dua. The daftness of this is only exceeded by people who think what everything a modern ‘liberal’ says is correct just because its cool to criticize. They’re just cheap popularism seekers. Bunch of tw*** https://t.co/6IrxDvupt8 — Aditya Jain (@adijain02) February 19, 2019

Good grief. malika dua this is worse than being tone deaf. You really can't distinguish between an act of war and hunger and malnutrition? https://t.co/AJ0e8BEdLy — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 19, 2019