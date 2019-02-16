At this time of grief of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack Kangana Ranaut seems to have lost her mind when she attacked veteran actress Shabana Azmi for deciding not to attend the two-day literary event about her father Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan as a sign of protest.

Labelling Shabana Azmi as anti-national, Kangana told DNA, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange -- they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

In the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday took to Twitter to share that they will not be joining the event, being organised by the Karachi Art Council.

"Karachi Art Council had invited Shabana and me for a two-day literature conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that," Akhtar tweeted.

Kangana too had cancelled the success bash of Manikarnika in solidarity to 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers who were killed by a suicide attack in Pulwama.

Reacting to Kangana's insensitive statement, an unfazed Shabana told In.com, "You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her."

But calling Shabana an anti-national as irked a lot of people on social media who are now fuming over Kangana's level of intelligence and wondered in what state of mind she is right now.

"#KanganaRanaut proves once again by her dumb statements how racist, divisive and communal she is," a Twitter user wrote.

