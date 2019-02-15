Kangana Ranaut won several accolades for her portrayal of a 24-year-old homely girl named Rani in Queen including a National Film Award for Best actress. But the actress, who is known for her outspoken and unapologetic attitude, has now said that the script of the Vikas Bahl directorial was the most-lame script ever.

During her interaction on Signature Masterclass season 3 on Viu, Kangana said that she had nothing to lose even if the movie would've bombed at the office as she felt that she had no career left during that time.

"I thought, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen's script said it was the most-lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, 'Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.' he was such a big producer and this was just for fun, the process was very unusual and very different from any other set I've been on. It turned out to be very good, but it could've gone the other way as well and the director was prepared for it. It was a small budget film and nothing was at stake from his end, and even I had nothing to lose as I had no career left, so everybody was chilling," Kangana said.

Meanwhile, Kangana, who is getting rave reviews for Manikarnika and have already celebrated the film's box office success, will be making a biopic on her own life as she thinks her story from rags to riches will make for a great cinematic experience.

According to a source close to the development, the film will be scripted by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut's biopic will go on floors by the end of this year.

Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life In A... Metro, Tanu Weds Manu and Fashion.

Talking about her biopic, Kangana told IANS, "It is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments."

Will there be characters based on the people she had differences in the past?

"We will not be taking any names. The idea is to protect me and my life with all its highs and lows."

She will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

(With IANS Inputs)