Javed Miandad has come out and taken a major dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calling the board's activities in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack "foolish" and "childish".

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) met with BCCI officials earlier today, February 22, and decided to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising concerns over the players' security.

Speaking to APP, Miandad said that the BCCI's move to write to the ICC is foolish and childish as the international board will not heed to the demands of its Indian counterpart. "ICC will not accept this foolish and childish move by BCCI. There is absolutely no chance of ICC listening to BCCI as its constitution allows members the right to participate in its events."

A host of former India cricketers have come out after the tragic incident and urged the BCCI to sever all cricketing ties with the neighbouring country. India had already stalled bilateral ties with Pakistan but the two nations played against each other in multi-nation tournaments. Now, the likes of former captain Sourav Ganguly and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have said that India should completely boycott Pakistan, starting with the match in the upcoming cricket World Cup in England.

Talking about Ganguly specifically, Miandad said, "I think Sourav wants to run for elections in the coming days or wants to become the chief minister as it is just a publicity stunt to gain the attention of his country mates. We should not bother with India's cowardly acts instead we must focus on improving ourselves."

He further went on to say that Pakistan has always wanted a peaceful relation with India. "Pakistan has always offered India a peaceful resolution of the issues but Indians have always responded in negative," he added.

Around 3:15 PM on February 14, an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a bus carrying CRPF troopers, claiming the lives of at least 40 jawans. Pakistan terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) took responsibility for the incident which happened in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Talking about the meeting with BCCi, CoA chairman Vinod Rai said, "That game is still 3 months away. We will take a call on that match at a later date in consultation with the government. We have also communicated to the ICC that in future India will not engage in ties with nations sponsoring terrorism," the CoA chairman announced.

It was also confirmed that the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League will not have an opening ceremony and the money allocated for the same will be given to the families of the Pulwama martyrs.