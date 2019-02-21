Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made potentially inflammable comments on India's reaction to the Pulwama terror attack, according to a Pakistani reporter who has quoted the cricketer in a series of tweets.

Saj Sadiq, an editor for PakPassion has quoted Afridi indicating that India is not Pakistan' friend and also that the people in India are not educated. He reportedly said this in the wake of IMG-Reliance pulling out of their commitment of televising the matches of the Pakistan Super League in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

He was also quoted by Sadiq as saying that India has blamed Pakistan for the terrorist attack without any proof. In the same tweet, Afridi was quoted as saying that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated that he wants to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries – India, Afghanistan, Iran and China.

Afridi had earlier made his views clear regarding the dastardly act of terror carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and it was in line with his country's PM's views. Imran Khan had said, "If you (Indian government) think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue."

He went on to add, "It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell the Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan."

The Pulwama terror attack occurred around 3:15 PM on February 14 in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying CRPF troopers. This attack carried out by Pakistan terror group JeM claimed the life of at least 40 jawans causing a rightful stir in the nation. Since then, the relation between India and Pakistan has been threatening to boil over.

In the aftermath of the attack, cricketing ties – which was already at rock bottom – is on the brink of completely imploding. The portraits of Pakistani cricketers have been removed from various cricketing venues in India and IMG-R has already cut ties with the PSL. It is also being reported that BCCI, on the government's directive, will write a letter to the ICC asking them to ban Pakistan from the upcoming cricket World Cup in England. This letter will supposedly outline a clear narrative saying if Pakistan is allowed to participate in the quadrennial event, India will pull out of it altogether.