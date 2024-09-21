Amid the midst of the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Friday raked up "startling revelations" of the former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik to corner the BJP on the Pulwama terror attack.

"Had aircraft been provided to the CRPF to reach Kashmir, the Pulwama terror attack would have been averted", senior Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Parmod Tiwari told media persons.

"It is not my statement but it is the statement of the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik', he said

Quoting the statement of Satya Pal Malik, the Congress leader said that the new coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir would conduct a fresh probe into the Pulwama attack.

Seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the startling revelation of former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on the Pulwama terror attack and corruption charges, Parmod Tiwari on Friday said that criminal silence maintained by BJP's top leadership is a clear indication that there is something fishy.

]"Satya Pal Malik, who was appointed by the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP government had stated that there were intelligence failures and the central government denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel, which led to the devastating Pulwama terror attack in 2019", Tiwari said.

Tiwari demanded answers after Malik's revelations, which include allegations of corruption in power projects and insurance schemes in J&K.

The Congress leader wants the Prime Minister and Home Minister to address these serious allegations and provide clarity on the issues.

"Furthermore, Satya Pal Malik's revelations about national security and integrity are startling", he said, adding, " Satya Pal Malik, appointed Governor by Narendra Modi, exposed how the Prime Minister asked him to maintain silence after the dread terror attack in which 40 soldiers attained martyrdom".

How huge quantity of RDX smuggled to J&K?

"The smuggling of RDX into J&K from across the border raises serious questions", he further said, adding, "As a nation, we demand answers from the Prime Minister. How was RDX smuggled into J&K? Why didn't the government provide air services to soldiers? These allegations aren't coming from opposition leaders but from the Governor appointed by the BJP themselves"

"Malik also revealed being offered large sums to aid influential business houses. Has J&K become a UT to enable the exploitation of its natural resources by the BJP's associates?", he asked.

"The Pulwama attack investigation has yielded no conclusions after five years, demonstrating the government's incompetence", he said.

Pointing toward Pakistan defence minister's Khawaja Asif's statement on J&K, Tiwari said, "The Pakistan defense minister's controversial statement on the eve of the Prime Minister's J&K visit raises concerns. Instead of responding appropriately, the Prime Minister chose to visit Pakistan uninvited, indicating a questionable relationship".

The BJP lacks the willpower to tackle terrorism in J&K, which has spread from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu.

"We also remember the Prime Minister's uninvited visit to Pakistan, where his personal rapport with leaders across the border left many puzzled", he said, adding, "On the eve of his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's Defence Minister issued a controversial statement, which suggests a level of coordination that is deeply troubling".

"Pakistan's defence minister now appears to act as the chief spokesperson of the BJP, while the Modi government's weak responses to terrorism have allowed it to spread from the Valley into Jammu, where soldiers are being attacked", he pointed out.

"In contrast to the firm responses given to Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 by the then Congress governments, the BJP has chosen to engage in diplomatic 'jugalbandi,' which compromises our national security", he said.

"It's time for the BJP to stop misleading the nation and start answering the serious questions that both the public and our martyred soldiers' families are asking. The nation demands accountability", he said.