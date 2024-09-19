Launching a scathing attack on Congress, the National Conference, and the Peoples Democratic Party for promoting dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that three influential families, never allowed new political leadership to emerge in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Three families have undermined 'Jamhooriyat' and 'Kashmiriyat' in Kashmir's politics. They treated politics here as their personal 'Jagir', preventing new leaders from emerging", the Prime Minister said while addressing an election in Srinagar in support of party candidates.

"These families feared that local body elections would empower new faces, challenging their dynastic rule", he said, adding, "Today, I stand before you, proud of the resilience and determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. For decades, your state was held hostage by three influential families who undermined the very fabric of 'Jamhooriyat' and 'Kashmiriyat'".

He recalled the 1980s, accusing these parties of treating Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their personal domain and preventing new faces from emerging by halting Panchayat, DDC, and BDC elections. This, he said, led to the youth losing faith in democracy, believing that only these three families would remain in power regardless of their vote.

Youth lost faith in democracy due to misdeeds of these families

The Prime Minister said that the consequences were devastating as youth lost faith in democracy due to the misdeeds of these families and Jammu and Kashmir suffered.

"We, the BJP, refuse to accept this status quo. We believe in empowering the people, not just a select few. Under our government, Jammu and Kashmir's youth, once struggling, are now thriving", he said, adding, "Our initiatives for skill development and employment generation are transforming lives. We've invested in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, ensuring a brighter future for all".

"During my recent visit, I highlighted the role of these three influential families in Jammu and Kashmir's decline. Since then, they've been experiencing unrest and panic", he said, adding, "These families believe they have an inherent right to power and exploit the people. But we say, enough is enough".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve better. You deserve democracy, not a dynasty. You deserve development, not decay", he assured the people.

Whole world is witnessing J&K's elections

While congratulating people for bumper voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said "The whole world is witnessing how the people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening India's democracy".

"I congratulate you, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for this. Look at the massive turnout for voting – Kishtwar saw over 80% voting, Doda recorded above 71%. These figures break previous records in several constituencies", he said, adding, "Women, elderly, youth – everyone participated enthusiastically. This is a testament to your faith in democracy".

"We take immense pride in this surge in voter turnout. It's a clear indication that Jammu and Kashmir is embracing change", he said.

Youth confidence in democracy restored

Prime Minister stated that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have regained their confidence in democracy, believing that their votes can bring about change, marking the first step towards their empowerment.

Modi assured that the BJP would fulfill its promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

He emphasized that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are no longer helpless but are becoming empowered under his government.

He highlighted the BJP's significant announcements aimed at youth employment, skill development, and providing jobs without manipulation.